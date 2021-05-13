Comerica Bank Buys 27,072 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of The AZEK worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.25. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

