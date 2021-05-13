Comerica Bank Buys 33,193 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 245.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

