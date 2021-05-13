Comerica Bank Buys 7,328 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of iRobot worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $98,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.