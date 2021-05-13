Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.49% of Quanex Building Products worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $64,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock worth $3,165,869 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NX opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

