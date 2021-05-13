Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,943,000 after purchasing an additional 264,806 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

