Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $1,683,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

