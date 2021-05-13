Comerica Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Woodward worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,732. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

