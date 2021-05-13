Comerica Bank Has $4.25 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 390,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

