Comerica Bank Has $4.26 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 249.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

