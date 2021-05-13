Comerica Bank Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

