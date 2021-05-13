Comerica Bank Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.58. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

