Comerica Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

