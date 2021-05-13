Comerica Bank Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Veritex worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $128,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,247. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.