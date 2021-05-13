Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.