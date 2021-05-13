Comerica Bank Purchases 35,091 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of Simulations Plus worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLP opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

