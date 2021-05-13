Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

