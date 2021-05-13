Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

LSTR opened at $171.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

