Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,335 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

