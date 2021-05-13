Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $484.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.45. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.