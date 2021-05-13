Comerica Bank Sells 1,507 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

