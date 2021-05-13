Comerica Bank Sells 163,848 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 163,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

