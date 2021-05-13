Comerica Bank Sells 1,936 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $119.84 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

