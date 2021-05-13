Comerica Bank Sells 2,588 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $519,872,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

