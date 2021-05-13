Comerica Bank Sells 3,183 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,943.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,308. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

CBSH opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

