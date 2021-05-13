Comerica Bank Sells 3,308 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

