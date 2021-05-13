Comerica Bank Sells 3,883 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

