Comerica Bank Sells 4,262 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Select Medical worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

