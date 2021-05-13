Comerica Bank Sells 439 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $444.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

