Comerica Bank Sells 5,935 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AerCap worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NYSE:AER opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -207.92 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

