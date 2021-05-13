Comerica Bank Sells 614 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $315.77 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $425,564.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $25,003,328. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.