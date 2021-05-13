Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,187. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

