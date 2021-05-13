Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 90.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 14.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

