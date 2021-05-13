Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.26 ($7.37) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.