Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CMWAY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 31,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

