Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

May 13th, 2021


Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CMWAY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 31,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

