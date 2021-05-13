Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 30,317 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $125,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 225,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

