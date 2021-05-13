Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,088 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $112,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

