Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,252.34. 43,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,257.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

