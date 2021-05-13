Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $131,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $59.32. 1,389,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.