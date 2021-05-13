Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $118,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 113,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

