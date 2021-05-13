Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $103.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $103,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $106.42. 465,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

