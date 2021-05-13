Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $163.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.01% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $163,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,535. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

