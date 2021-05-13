Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $186.85 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $186,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.99. 114,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

