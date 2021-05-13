Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $616.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $616,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.65. The company had a trading volume of 638,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

