Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $73.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $73,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

