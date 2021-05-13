Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $76.03 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $76,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. 808,015 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18.

