Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $98.27 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $98,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

