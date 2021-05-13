Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $559,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

