Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,936 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $248,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 398,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

