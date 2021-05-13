Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 163,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $587,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 309,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,851 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 505,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

