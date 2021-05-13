Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $281,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 220,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

